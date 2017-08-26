Maryam Nawaz to monitor PML-N campaign in NA-120: Khawaja Saad

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said Maryam Nawaz was monitoring the election campaign of the PML-N in NA-120 and she would soon visit the constituency.

Talking to the media at Jati Umra, Raiwind, he said Imran Khan was a puppet and being used by someone. “He is a non-serious person, just a player is trying to become a politician,” he added.

The minister said the PML-N was criticising some illegal points of the verdict under which Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified, adding that no contempt of court had been done by the PML-N.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif never uttered a word against any honourable judge of the supreme court.

He said when any leader talked about conspiracy, it was not an indication towards any institution.

Saad said the PML-N had differences with the verdict in Panama case and the party leadership discussed it in some forums but it did not mean to insult any court.

He said court had never banned speeches of Nawaz Sharif.

To a question, he said statements of PPP leader Asif Zardari against the PML-N would be beneficial for them.

He said a party meeting was held presided over by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and several legal and national matters had been discussed in the meeting.

He said Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif had also discussed some matters of foreign affairs as he was leaving for China.

To another question, he said statement of the US president could not be taken non-serious.