Maryam foretells Kulsoom Nawaz’s unprecedented victory in NA-120

LAHORE Sept 4 (APP): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s

daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday foretold Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s

victory with a thumping majority in the upcoming NA-120 by-election.

Speaking to female members of National and Provincial assemblies

and PML-N workers during a meeting at Model Town, here, she instructed

to further expedite the campaign and eulogized workers’ efforts for

corner meetings in NA-120.

She announced to visit the constituency herself and assured to

resolve workers’ issues on priority basis.

Maryam told the gathering that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would be

among them soon.

On this occasion, the participants assured Maryam for their

fullest cooperation for winning the NA-120 by-poll.

Maryam Nawaz is running the campaign for her ailing mother

Kulsoom Nawaz, a PML-N candidate for NA-120 by-poll.