Maryam dismisses reports about family rift, says PML-N growing stronger

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (APP): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had described reports about infighting in her family as “overblown”, and said support for Pakistan Muslim League-N had further galvanized as it confronted challenges.

It’s not a divided house, she said in an interview with The New York Times, which carried a feature story about her rise in Pakistan’s politics. The Sharif family takes a lot of pride in family values and the family ethos, she added.

About her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab chief minister, possibly becoming prime minister, the former first daughter said: He was the most competent person. He was my hero. I love him to death.

Maryam, according to the Times, hesitated to directly address whether she had ambitions to become prime minister, but was quoted as saying, “People around me tell me I was meant for a certain role.”

I don’t know what tomorrow holds, she said. But I think I owe it to the people. I need to reach out to them.

About the court cases against her, Maryam said the evidence to send her to prison was missing and that the victory in the September by-election was evidence that people still stood by her and her party.

The cases were politically motivated and nothing more than blatant political victimization and pressure tactics, she told the Times. People remain undeterred, and support for the Pakistan Muslim League had further galvanized.

I am undeterred, unperturbed, fighting, she added, constantly clicking on a prayer counter.

As for as her personal role, Maryam says that the political chapter of her life has been a recent one. She described her upbringing as relatively traditional, and said for a long time she never saw herself in politics, in a family in which political leadership had long been a man’s game.