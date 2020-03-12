Maryam appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to PML-N

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Thursday held a meeting with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and appreciated him for being loyal to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite facing cases.

“I pay tribute to Khaqan Abbasi for facing the jail with courage and remaining loyal to the party,” she said while talking to the media after meeting Abbasi here at his residence.

Maryam said she was silent due to several reasons. Her father was critically ill, with one of his heart arteries 80-90 percent blocked for which a procedural treatment would be carried out soon, she added.

“Although my brothers and a sister are taking care of my father in London, but I, being a daughter, too wish to be there when his [Nawaz Sharif] procedural treatment is carried out.”

She, however, asked him [Nawaz Sharif] to undergo the procedural treatment at the earliest, without waiting for her, as she was scheduled to appear in some court hearings.

Answering a question, Maryam said “I am bound of the party discipline, and will play my role as per the leadership’s directives.”

Replying to another question, she said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to visit abroad on medical grounds, keeping in view his critical health condition.

Later, Maryam Nawaz along with Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir and other PML-N leaders, visited the residence of Ahsan Iqbal.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Maryam again acknowledged the steadfastness of party leaders and workers, particularly Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal recounted the achievements of his party’s government.