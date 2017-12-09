Marvi visits BISP Renala Khurd office, meets beneficiaries

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson

Benazir Income Support Programme MNA Marvi Memon visited the

BISP tehsil office Renala Khurd on Saturday and met Nestle

Pakistan team, BISP officials and the project beneficiaries.

According to a press release issued here, the purpose of

the visit was to spot check the livelihood opportunities

provided to beneficiaries and progress of implementation plan

for nutrition awareness campaign, launched by the BISP and

Nestle Pakistan in the wake of a memorandum of understanding

(MoU), signed between the BISP and Nestle Pakistan earlier

this year.

In the pilot phase of the partnership, Nestle Pakistan

was providing livelihood opportunities to BISP beneficiaries

in Renala Khurd. As per the MoU, the beneficiaries would act as

sales agents on behalf of Nestle Pakistan and would be

responsible for door-to-door sale of popularly positioned

products (PPPs) within the community as a large portion of

Pakistan’s population suffers from deficiencies in key

micro-nutrients of iron, zinc, vitamin A and D.

On the occasion, Dr Adnan Mushtaq, Rural Development

Manager of Nestle Pakistan, informed the BISP chairperson

that in the last three months, Nestle selected 28 beneficiaries

who were acting as sales agents of Nestle after getting training.

These beneficiaries would provide training to other

beneficiaries as well. He added that they had made sales up to

Rs 1,000,000 by selling various PPPs including Nestle milk,

water, cerelac and juices. 10 per cent of each beneficiary’s

total sale was the income of that beneficiary.

Chairperson BISP expressed her happiness over the

business potential of beneficiaries and urged other

beneficiaries to get inspiration from them. She discussed with

Nesle Pakistan team to scale up the number of beneficiaries in

the current as well as in the next phase which would be

launched in Thatha, Larkana and Pindi Bhatian.

The state minister stressed other fast-moving consumer goods

(FMCGs) like Unilever Pakistan, Engro Foods, P&G Pakistan, etc

as well to provide employment opportunities to the BISP families.

Later on, Chairperson BISP visited a beneficiary Razia

Bibi who runs a shop at her house in Village 21-2-L and sells

PPPs.

She bought some products from Razia Bibi as well

in order to encourage her in pursuing better livelihood

opportunities.