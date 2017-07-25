Marvi spot checks ongoing NSER survey in Mohmand Agency

MOHMAND AGENCY, Jul 25 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA

Marvi Memon on Tuesday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would ensure 100 percent coverage and make sure that no area is left out during NSER survey.

During her visit to Mohmand Agency she checked the ongoing survey for NSER update and said that National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) nd was updated on the progress of BISP survey in Mohmand Agency.

The Chairperson BISP inspected survey teams carrying out door to door survey and held meetings with Assistant Political Agent Naveed Akbar and notables where she highlighted the importance of NSER and was updated on the progress of BISP survey in Mohmand Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the survey will continue till all

households are surveyed and every deserving gets its’ rights, thus fulfilling Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment “Haqdar ko uss ka haq”.

Chairperson BISP was briefed that the survey in Mohmand agency that

started in April 2017 has surveyed 109 percent of the expected households. Beyond the expected caseload of 48,825 households, 53,520 households have been surveyed in Mohmand Agency till date. The pilot phase of the survey is in its last stages as BISP has surveyed 2380247 households out of estimated 2988109 households in pilot districts across Pakistan.

Chairperson BISP thanked Pakistan Army for providing security to the

survey teams. She said that that the law and order situation of the country has improved immensely under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister and sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces. The support from Pakistan Army would be vital in reaching to each and every corner of Pakistan.

Chairperson BISP was warmly welcomed by women of Mohmand agency.

Speaking to them, she said that NSER is a national asset that is being utilized by a number of federal and provincial welfare initiatives. By registering with BISP, the deserving women would not only get assistance from BISP but would be able to benefit from other welfare initiatives as well.

She added that as NSER is a tool to reach out to the most vulnerable and essential for development planning, BISP would ensure an error-free registry. Technology based BISP survey is backed by automated systems that enable BISP to ensure 100 percnet accurate data by identifying and rectifying any error in the collected data during survey on real time basis.

Assistant Political Agent Mohmand Agency Naveed Akbar appreciated Chairperson BISP for herself monitoring BISP survey and extended full cooperation and support to BISP and survey teams.