Marvi reviews performance of survey teams in Thatta

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon Monday held an interactive meeting with survey teams of AASA Consulting, in Thatta.

She was briefed on the progress of the ongoing survey of BISP for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update, a press release said.

AASA Consulting is BISP’s partner firm that is conducting survey in pilot districts of Thatta-Sajawal, Jacobabbad, Sukkur, Kech, Naseerabad and Killa Saifullah.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Shah Shirazi, Riaz Shah Shirazi and DG BISP Sindh Naeem Anwar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP said the survey being conducted for NSER update is top-notch and exemplary as the data is being collected through technology enabled tablets.

The performance and coverage quality is ensured through a Visual Monitoring Coverage Assurance (VMCA) system developed by BISP Management Information System (MIS) system that monitors universal coverage and performance of the survey teams.

By completing this high-tech survey on apolitical basis, the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will not only render valuable service for the poorest of the country but will provide a model to the world to follow.

Chairperson expressed contentment over the completion of the 52 per cent of the work in Thatta and Sajawal and directed the survey teams to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the district.

She added that the data collected through this survey is vital for the development planning, so no compromise will be made on quality of data.

Data collection is a sacred responsibility bestowed on enumerators and supervisors and they should fulfill it with full commitment.

Out of 274 enumerators collecting data in Thatta and Sajawal, Chairperson BISP awarded certificates to 25 enumerators for their excellent performance and quality output.

While appreciating the high performers, she said that currently Pakistan ranks at number 5 globally but the commitment and hard work of staff coupled with modern technology will take Pakistan to the top of the list.

During the meeting, the chairperson was also apprised of the problems faced by enumerators.

She directed the concerned officials to resolve all the problems of enumerators so that they may fully concentrate on their duty of data collection.