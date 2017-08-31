Marvi represents Pak in Austrian leadership programme

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support
Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon and Chief Executive Officer, Careem
Pakistan, Junaid Iqbal, were chosen to represent Pakistan in
Austrian Leadership Programme (ALPs) 2017, organized by the Austrian
government for the potential leaders of the world.
Marvi attended the 7th edition of ALPs in Vienna, which is
being participated by representative from Pakistan, India, USA,
Argentina, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador,
Georgia, Iran, Macedonia, Mozambique, South Africa, Serbia, Nigeria
and Uzbekistan.
ALPS’ Austrian Leadership Programmes-bring together leaders
from around the globe to establish a strong long-term network while
spending a unique week in Austria, said a news release issued here
on Thursday.
Austria is home to flagship industries and world-leading
enterprises in many sectors. Some of the innovative Austrian brands
have already become global names, including IT sector to
semiconductor manufacturing and automotive industries.
Under the Austrian Leadership Programmes (ALPS), decision-makers
from around the globe have shared their experiences of leadership in
their respective areas of intervention.
The young and dynamic leaders interacted and connected with
top leaders from business and public life in Austria. The
participants also called on high-level representatives from Austrian
business, industry, politics and public life.
The young leadership from various countries Visited
Vienna-based headquarters of international organizations; corporate
groups and production sites; Conversed with Austria’s leading
representatives in the fields of technology/innovation/research and
Austria’s vibrant start-up community and benefitted from Austria’s
networks and links to Central and Eastern Europe.
The major companies and organizations visited by the ALP
participants include business leaders like Red Bull, Stanglwirt
Hotel, GE Jenbacher, EGGER, Tyrolit, Swarovski, and Reidel which
showcased the performance of their organizations during
interactive sessions with participants, provided the opportunity
to create bridges for cooperation and transfer of ideas among the
countries through the participants.
The participants were also briefed by the Secretary General of
the Austrian Ski Federation on Austria’s know how and excellence in
the winter sports industry.
During the course of the programme, Marvi Memon called on the
Secretary General of the Ministry for European Integration and
Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Michael Linhart.
She interacted with Political Consultant Thomas Hofar; Member
of Parliament, Dorothea Schittenhelm and Janina Nolz, General
Secretary of OVP Frauen, organization working for women rights.
Memon also visited United Nations Headquarters in Vienna for
a briefing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UN Peace
Keeping.
