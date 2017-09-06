Marvi receives inaugural British speakers democracy award

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon received Speaker’s Democracy Award from

the Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon John Bercow MP in Speaker

House in London.

She won this prestigious award after nomination by Rt Hon Alex

Salmond MP in a tough competition with excellent nominations from

all across the globe.

The Speaker’s Democracy Award is an internationally focused

award which aims to celebrate individuals who through their

leadership and personal courage have made an outstanding

contribution to the development of democratic societies, said a news

release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaker RT Hon John Bercow MP welcomed Ms Memon to Speaker’s

House. In his welcome note, he said that this was an auspicious

occasion the first of its kind to honor the individual who has

contributed to advancement of democratic values by facilitating

better democracy and superior citizenship in hostile climate.

He said that for this award world renowned nominations were

received and they chose the best qualified and most deserving Marvi

Memon for recognition as Ms Memon had displayed an extraordinary

resolve and fixity of purpose.

He appreciated Ms Memon’s contribution towards, gender

equality, poverty reduction, child nutrition and democratic

advancement in Pakistan.

He appreciated her efforts of putting her people first and

having a commitment to others before herself.

Speaking on the occasion Marvi said democracy is our culture,

and our tradition. Mohammad Ali Jinnah – the founder of Pakistan won

us freedom through democratic means.

Pakistan has indeed come a long way in its struggle for

establishing a sustainable version of democracy and it has been a

privilege for her to have been a part of this struggle and

especially for empowering most vulnerable women of Pakistan.

Memon thanked the Honorable Speaker of the House of Commons

and the judging panel. She dedicated the award to her soil, her

country Pakistan, her party PMLN, her leader Nawaz Sharif, her

family, to all those who created BISP and most importantly to the

most vulnerable families and specifically women of Pakistan, the

BISP beneficiaries.

Former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Ms

Memon from London when he learnt of the award and said that Marvi

Memon had made Pakistan proud of.

In a congratulatory message, Speaker National Assembly of

Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also facilitated Ms Marvi Memon on bagging

the prestigious award.

He said Ms Memon rightfully deserved the award as she brought

social change and women empowerment by dynamizing BISP through her

dedication and unwavering efforts.

This recognition is not an individual honour but a matter of

great pride for the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif

congratulated Ms Memon on this great achievement and said that this

is not only a recognition for her services as an individual but an

international recognition of Pakistan’s struggle for democracy.

This will be remembered since Pakistan has established itself

as first for times to come by managing to get the inaugural award.