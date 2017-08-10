Marvi Memon hopeful of Nawaz Sharif’s comeback

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marvi Memon on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif will make comeback with more enthusiasm and zeal.

Talking to a private news channel, Marvi Memon while

criticizing the opponent parties she said that those who are

unable to see people in the rally should check their eyesight to see huge crowd in the rally to showing their love with PML-N leader.

She further said that she has not seen such kind of warm

welcome before and historical gathering in way of Islamabad to Lahore.

She said that people of Pakistan, who had used their right

of vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and elected Nawaz Sharif as leader of the country, were now again expressing their great attachment with him.

Marvi Memon said that the passion of workers for their

leader Nawaz Sharif is worth seeing and at the time he would reach Lahore, his popularity would open eyes of the opponents.

She said, “The people are with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif due to their love and loyalty with Pakistan and he will remain so in the hearts of people.”