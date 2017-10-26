Marvi meets BISP beneficiaries at Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon visited Bhimber Azad Kashmir on Thursday, went to Line of Control (LoC), met BISP beneficiaries and condoled with the families of Shuhada of LoC violations by Indian Army.

The visit of Chairperson BISP was on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day which will be observed on Friday to mark the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India on 27th October, 1947.

Chairperson Memon visited BISP Tehsil Office Bhimber along with Raja Masood ur Rehman, Chairman Zakat Bhimber and BISP Officials where she interacted with the BISP beneficiaries.

Talking to them she said that BISP is committed to provide dignity, empowerment and meaning to lives of its beneficiaries.

It is a prime women empowerment programme in the country that is making under privileged women financially and socially inclusive. She heard the problems of beneficiaries and instructed BISP staff to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Marvi Memon visited Line of Control (LOC) to enquire after BISP beneficiaries. Speaking to them she said that new survey for NSER update would ensure 100% coverage of the population living near LoC. As these people are terror struck and poverty indicators are high so BISP would make extra efforts for their coverage and ensure that no deserving is left out.

Later, the Chairperson visited home of a martyred girl in village Chahi tehsil Samhaini as a result of firing across the LoC to offer fateha. While condoling with Raja Iqbal on the martyrdom of his daughter, she condemned the LoC violations by Indian Army and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

She said that she would take up the matter of increase in financial assistance for the families of Shuhada with Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Chairperson BISP reiterated the support of Government of Pakistan for the innocent Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and said that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and their right of self-determination. She said that international peace agencies must take notice of these violations by Indian Army so that human lives could be safeguarded.

Raja Maqsood ex-MLA and Khushnud Ali Khan Senior Leader PMLN were also present on the occasion. Raja Maqsood appreciated the efforts of Chairperson BISP for ensuring provision of BISP assistance to beneficiaries living in difficult terrains of AJK.

He thanked her for visiting AJK and acknowledged her concern for the plight of people living near LoC.