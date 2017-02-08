Marvi launches application for monitoring Waseela-e-Taleem children

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) initiative is

part of graduation strategy of Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) that aims to develop human capital so that its beneficiaries

may exit out of poverty.

Launched in October 2012, in five districts WeT has now

expanded to 32 districts, enrolling 1.3 million children, a

press release said.

BISP carried out supply capacity assessment of 55,000 public

and private schools, constituted 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees

(BBCs) and targets to enroll two million by December 2017.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA

Marvi Memon during her visit to Government Primary School Jhanda

Chichi, Rawalpindi where she launched hi-tech tablet based

application for attendance compliance of children enrolled under

WeT.

This hi-tech application has been designed by BISP in

collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for

continuous monitoring of attendance compliance in schools of WeT

children.

The app is supplemented with GPS that will update the

attendance status online making the attendance compliance easy and

transparent for BISP.

The application will make the payment process efficient and

fast, hence eliminating the delays in payment of Conditional Cash

Transfer (CCT) under WeT.

Every beneficiary child from the age of 5 to 12 years,

enrolled in primary schools under WeT, gets Rs. 750 per quarter on

70% attendance compliance. Rs. three billion have been disbursed as

(CCT) till date.

Chairperson BISP, during the visit, interacted with the

children and teachers and also inspected the facilities in the

school.

The chairperson said that BISP aims to ensure universal

primary education by enrolling the children of most under privileged

families.

BISP is contributing towards Sustainable Development Goals on

poverty, hunger, education and women empowerment.

Marvi also visited the house of BISP beneficiary Zubeida Bibi,

whose four children have been enrolled under Waseela-e-Taleem and

are studying in Government Primary School Jhanda Chichi.

She appreciated the courage of Zubeida Bibi with which she is

fighting the miseries of poverty and yet sending her children to

school.

She told Zubeida Bibi to participate in BISP Beneficiary

Committee (BBC) meetings as they are the real women empowerment

tool.

BBCs are mandated to spread awareness on education, nutrition,

family values, women rights in Islam, numeracy, livelihood and

skills to make the beneficiaries empowered and inclusive socially

and financially.

Zubeida Bibi thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and

Chairperson BISP for the financial assistance through BISP which

enabled her to take better care of her family.