Marvi condoles with families of blast victims

HYDERABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The State Minister and the Chairperson
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on Saturday
visited diferent villages of Shahdadpur and offered condolence
with the families of Sehwan blast vitims.
Marvi Memon met with the family members of the victims who lost their
lives in a suicide attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
at Sehwan on Feburary 16 and expressed her grief and sorrow over the
tragedy.
She also offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed for
the recovery of the injured persons.