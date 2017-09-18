Marvi briefs CM Zehri on BISP expansion in Balochistan

QUETTA Sept 18 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson BISP

Marvi Memon called on Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri to discuss the expansion of programme’s organizational coverage in Balochistan.

She held the meeting on the directions of Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had announced BISP’s expansion on August

19, while addressing political leadership in Quetta.

While briefing the Chief Minister Zehri, Marvi Memon said

that BISP had made commendable progress both in terms of expansion and improved service delivery during the past four years of PML (N) government.

It was high time to expand its operations in Balochistan so that each deserving woman in Balochistan could be catered at the doorstep.

Currently BISP is operational in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi and Zhob divisions, where 38 effective offices were providing

services to 195,145 beneficiaries.

Marvi said that BISP was planning to expand its network to

25 more tehsils in 16 districts, reaching some 132,547 beneficiaries.

BISP has submitted a proposal for expansion of its offices and recruitment of employees against vacant seats in Balochistan to the

chief minister for review and feedback.

The chief minister acknowledged the services of Chairperson BISP and assured her of full support from the provincial government. He said that establishment of BISP offices across Balochistan would play an important role in poverty alleviation.

He appreciated that BISP’s financial assistance was poverty based

instead of being population based. Chairperson BISP reassured that

the same approach would continue as it ensured the coverage of entire

under privileged population in Balochistan and the country.

The meeting also discussed alleged discrepancies in 2010 survey

as per international standards and urged to resurvey its data on

for various federal and provincial welfare schemes like PMIFL, PMNHIS.

The MPAs expressed satisfaction over the pilot phase of new survey carried out in Killa Saifullah, Kech and Naseerabad. Chairperson BISP apprised them that the resurvey in remaining districts would start in October 2017.

The expansion of BISP Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) to four more districts in consultation with Balochistan Education Department also came under discussion. It was finalized that enrollment would start in Kohlu, Naseerabad, Killa Abdullah and Sherani from March 2018.

Currently 32,199 children were enrolled under WeT in

Balochistan, 2151 children in Awaran, 13,159 in Gwadar, 8,211 in

Jhal Magsi, 3,037 in Loralai, 979 in Musakhel and 4,662 children

in Nushki.

Chairperson BISP apprised the chief minister that the payment

mechanism of BISP stipends to beneficiaries was being converted to Biometric Verification System (BVS). Around 43 districts had

been converted to BVS till to date out of which eight were in Balochistan. They include Kharan, Khuzdar, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Musakhel, Sibbi, Zhob and Nushki.

The payment mechanism would be converted to BVS in all districts of Balochistan before the general election, she informed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Minister for LGRD Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen, Minister for

Health Rehman Saleh Baloch, Minister for Labour Rahat Faiq Jamali, Minister for P&D Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Minister for S&GAD Nawab Muhammad Khan Jogezai, Minister for Revenue Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhel, Miniseter for

Sports Mir Mujeeb-ur- Rehman Muhammad Hassaani, Nasarullah Khan Zayrai, Mayor Quetta Muncipal Corporation Kaleem Ullah Kakar, Prince Ahmed Ali and Syed Liaqat Agha.