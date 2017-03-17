Martyred FC men’s funeral prayer offered

RAWALPINDI, March 17 (APP): Funeral prayer of martyred Naib
Subedar Saeed Khan and Lance Naik Jehanzab who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Agency, was offered at Corps Headquarter Peshawar Friday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, Governor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Inspector General Frontier
Constabulary Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and civil and
military officials attended the funeral prayer.
Bodies of both the martyrs would be taken to their native
areas where they would be buried with full military honour.