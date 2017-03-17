Martyred FC men’s funeral prayer offered

RAWALPINDI, March 17 (APP): Funeral prayer of martyred Naib

Subedar Saeed Khan and Lance Naik Jehanzab who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Agency, was offered at Corps Headquarter Peshawar Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Inspector General Frontier

Constabulary Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and civil and

military officials attended the funeral prayer.

Bodies of both the martyrs would be taken to their native

areas where they would be buried with full military honour.