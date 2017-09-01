Martyred Benazir Bhutto was asset of country: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

on Thursday said martyred Benazir Bhutto was the asset of the country

and her assassination was loss to the country as well as democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged Benazir Bhutto

murder case was not persued properly during the tenure of Pakistan

Peoples Party government.