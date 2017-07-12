Martyrdom of Sajid Mohmand to be remembered: Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and President PML-N
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Engr. Ameer Muqam Wednesday said that sacrifice of DPO Chaman, Sajid Khan Mohmand for establishment of peace would not go invain and always be remembered.
Talking to media after offering fateha for the martyred police officer
at Doranpur here , he said that vacuum created by the martyrdom of Sajid Khan Mohmand cannot be filled adding nation would not forget his sacrifice for cause of greater peace.
Responding to a question, he said that PMLN would win next elections
owing to its performance and achievements.
He said that country is heading on a course of prosperity and progress
under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.
