Martial law like situation prevailing in IHK: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Chairman All Parties Hurriyet
Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani has strongly denounced the
arrest spree unleashed by Indian police and paramilitary forces in
Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), said that a martial law-like situation
is prevailing in the occupied territory.
Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar, lashed
out at the authorities for subjecting resistance leaders and
activists to political vendetta on one pretext or another, KMS
reported.
He pointed out that all democratic ethics and norms were
being trampled by Indian forces in the territory.
Syed Ali Gilani impressed upon international human rights
organizations to take cognizance of serious violations of basic
human rights in Kashmir.