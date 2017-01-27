Martial Arts talent abundant in country: Commandant FRP

PESHAWAR, Jan 27 (APP): President KP Full Body Contact Karate Association and Commandant FRP Muhammad Shehzad Aslam Siddique Friday said Pakistan had bright future in Martial Arts Games because of the exiting talent.

Addressing a press conference here at Media Center, Qayyum Sports Complex, Deputy Inspector General and Commandant FRP Muhammad Shehzad Aslam Siddique disclosed that players would be sent to Kazakhstan in July this year besides a team of Full Body Contact to European Championship.

He said during the year-2017, besides sending teams for the international tournament, tournaments at provincial and national levels would be organized with the aim to provide much needed exposure to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said through competitive exposure it would help the players to exposure their hidden talent besides coming up at national and international levels. He said there was no dearth of talent but that talent should need proper platform for polishing their game and

competitions were the best platform for one to explore his or her talent.

That was why, KP Full Body Contact Karate Association had given due importance to the competitions, he said. On this occasion, he also announced the yearly calendar with tournaments at various districts would be organized to search out new talent.

He said competitions would be organized at Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Mardan, Kohat and other districts including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He also announced a comprehensive plan to have various events to be organized at Inter-District, Inter-Provincial and National levels, followed by training and coaching camps to be setup in May, July and October this year.

He said for finding out new faces in referees and judges a refreshes course for the referee and judges would be organized in the month of Nov and December. He said Full Body Contact Karate cannot be taught in a week or month rather it needs longer duration of camps and training.

He said without financial support from the sponsors and government, the association could not be able to fulfill what they have in mind for the promotion of the game but despite all hardship the association has adopted various steps by involving the youth in healthy activities.

He also appreciated Secretary KP and international coach Sahibzada Abdul Hadi and Inayat Ur Rehman for their dedicating efforts in the promotion of the game in KP and expressed the hope that they would continue their efforts in future as well.