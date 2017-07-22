Marriyum vehemently quashes speculation about alternate names for premiership

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has
vehemently quashed speculations that the PML(N) in its consultative
meeting considered some alternate names for premiership in case of
disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying that those
speculating in this regard and spreading rumours in the media will be proven wrong.
In a statement issued here Saturday, she categorically said
no alternate names were ever discussed because the party did not feel
the need for it.
The minister said there was neither any case against the
prime minister nor there was any incriminating evidence against him.
She said PML (N) and the people of Pakistan were
united in their support for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who, God
willing would continue to lead the nation.
The minister emphatically declared that under the dynamic and
courageous leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would continue
taking strides towards prosperity and the achievement of the highest
objective of making Pakistan a developed nation.
Later, talking to a private news channel, the minister said, “The
whole nation has now known the real thief who in a bid to conceal
his own theft has been boisterous about thieving.”
She said Imran Khan had failed to provide his money trail
and confessed himself that he had no record or receipts of his salary
that he received from the county.
The minister said the prime minister by presenting himself
for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity had written
a new history and now every person especially public office holders would
have to pass through the process of accountability.