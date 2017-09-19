Marriyum unravels details of fact finding inquiry regarding drafting of law to curb print media

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ms

Marriyum Aurangzeb revealing the details of a fact finding

inquiry into the drafting of an ordinance to put curbs on the

print media at a press conference here Tuesday said that

Director General of the Internal Publicity Wing of the ministry

Nasir Jamal was solely responsible for whatever transpired

between him and the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) and the

consequent drafting of the said law without the knowledge of

the Secretary or herself.

The minister said that the Director intentionally concealed

the facts from the high-ups and presided over two meetings on the

subject in his office and gave instructions for the preparation

of the draft to replace PCP Ordinance, following which three

letters were also issued to the Pakistan Press Council.

She said that the Chairman of PCP in response to

the letters sent out from the ministry had informed Nasir Jamal

that before initiating any amendments in the law the Council

would have to consult its stakeholders which would take some time.

The DG did not even bring that letter into the notice of the

Secretary or the minister.

She said that the willful concealment of facts and an

attempt to drive a wedge between the media and the government was

extremely regrettable and everybody was deploring this act. She

said that the government did not believe in gagging the media.

She said what Nasir Jamal did was an inexcusable act and now

a proper inquiry would be held against him under the

Government Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 1973 to find

out why he did and what he did.

Explaining the background of the episode, she said that

during a briefing of the Press Council of Pakistan, when she

assumed the charge of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage, she had expressed the opinion that with a

view to facilitate the media and resolving their

difficulties concerning their dealings with the ministry, the

possibility of merging the office of the Audit Bureau of

Circulation, Press Registrar and Press Council of Pakistan

may be considered to make it a one-window operation for the

media.

The minister said that one of the departments in its working

paper had also corroborated what she had said exactly. No formal

orders were issued for drafting of any legislation or ordinance

to replace the PCP Ordinance 2002, she added.

The minister while quashing some reports suggesting that

the government really wanted to promulgate the new law but

following the reaction of the media had abandoned the idea,

explained that for the enactment of any new law there was a

proper procedure which had to be adopted with all the

relevant developments recorded on the files and approval of

the competent authority sought before seeking the input and

approval of the Ministry of Law. Nothing of the sort happened

in this case, she added.

She urged the media to avoid speculative reporting which

in the end proved embarrassing for the reporter himself and the

institution that he represented.

Marriyum said that she in her capacity as Minister for

Information was a representative of the media in the ministry

wedded to the cause of freedom of expression. Her responsibility

was also to improve government-press relations which were

only possible through measures designed to strengthen freedom

of expression, she added.

The minister said that the democratic government

of PML-N, which had all along stood for independence of media,

could not think of any curbs on the media.

Reiterating the media-friendly credentials of the government,

she reminded that with a view to facilitate the media and

ensuring transparency the government had refined the Access

to Information Bill and had it passed from the Senate which

was now in the National Assembly.

The government, she said, was also working on a draft

legislation for the welfare of the journalists and ensuring a

safe working environment for them, in consultation with

all the stakeholders, besides taking steps for the institution of

a wage award for the media persons.

All these steps, she asserted, were aimed at facilitating

the media and upholding the freedom of expression.

Responding to a question regarding results of

NA-120, she congratulated the people over the victory, adding that

the people voted for Nawaz Sharif, who pulled the country out

of darkness, checked the scourge of terrorism in its

tracks, initiated health and education programmes and gifted the

nation a mega-project like CPEC. The people rejected

those who during the last four years denigrated the state

institutions, she added.

She said that Nawaz Sharif once again had emerged triumphant.

The minister said that Kulsoom Nawaz had stood against a

dictator and the people of constituency voted for her in

recognition of her leadership qualities.

Marriyum quashed the rumours about catapulting Kulsoom as

Prime Minister or making her the head of the party. She said

that Kulsoom Nawaz would return to the country after her treatment.

Replying another question, the minister said that the statements

given by the Prime Minister and the COAS should be evaluated in

their proper context. There had been a drastic decrease in the

incidents of terrorism which had come down to 160 in 2017 as compared

to 2600 in 2013, she added.

She said that in consonance with the vision of the former Prime

Minister the security forces and other law enforcing agencies had

rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism

which deserved unqualified accolades of the nation.

Marriyum observed that asking them to do more was unfair.

In regards to a question about the Sharif family appearing before

the Ehtsab courts, the minister said that it would be done in

conformity with the law. She said that Kalsoom Nawaz was in a

critical condition and the entire family was in London.

The minister said that even Marayam Nawaz had to go to London

though she did not want to go at this juncture.

Answering a question about quorum in the

National Assembly she explained that the members were in a state of

shock over the disqualification of their revered leader and they

would soon overcome it. There was no concept of maintaining quorum in

the parliaments of other countries and the members who were away to

their constituencies were also considered present, she added.

Nevertheless she added that it was the responsibility of the members

to attend the sessions of the parliament. It was the last year of the

government therefore the members preferred to be in their constituencies,

she added.

Marriyum said that that way the former Prime Minister had been

disqualified on the basis of ‘Iqama’ was quite questionable.