Marriyum takes exeption to ramblings of Memon

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken

strong exception to the ramblings of Sharjeel Memon about Interior

Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

In a statement, issued here Sunday addressing Sharjeel Memon

she said, “Chaudhry Nisar is actually engaged in raking the filth of

corruption that you indulged into during your previous stint as

minister.

No amount of crying and sabre-rattling can save you from the

process of accountability set rolling by the interior minister and

you will have to account for your corruption”.

Repudiating Memon’s tirade against the interior minister,

Marriyam said, “The nation has reposed its confidence in Chaudhry

Nisar by appointing him as the interior minister who is striving to

cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism in conformity with the

vision of the Prime Minister.

“Before pointing an accusing finger at him and casting

aspersions at his honesty, truthfulness and character you must look

within yourself”.

The minister said that those, who indulged in reckless

corruption, were now afraid of the interior minister.

Marriyum asked why was Sharjeel Memon crying hoarse to cover

up his corruption instead of answering the nation about the theft

and corruption done by him and returning the filched wealth.