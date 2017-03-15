Marriyum, Tajik envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Pakistan and Tajikistan need to use

their old historical common roots and cultural bond to strengthen

bilateral relations and to translate them into enhanced cooperation

in a broad spectrum of areas.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, stated this in a meeting with

Jononov Sherali, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan who

called on her here Wednesday.

She said that Pakistan highly values its relations with

Tajikistan and would like to further enhance bilateral ties for the

mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

is keen to cultivate closer ties with Central Asian republics as

part of policy to increase regional connectivity and advance the

agenda of economic development.

Minister of State said that both countries should enhance

people-to-people contacts by encouraging cultural ties as it would

open new prospects of learning from each other’s culture and values.

The Ambassador of Tajikistan congratulated Pakistan for

successfully conducting ECO summit and attaining full member of SCO

which would open new avenues of cooperation in the region.

He also informed that the President of Tajikistan has approved

the plan for organizing cultural events in Pakistan to mark 25th

anniversary celebrations of ties of Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Minister of State welcomed the proposal and assured ambassador

of her full support to make it a great success and hoped that these

cultural exchanges would further cement ties between the two Muslim

states.