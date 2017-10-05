Marriyum strongly condemns terrorist attack on Shrine in Jhal Magsi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting & National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned terrorist attack at a shrine in Jhal Magsi in which a number of precious and innocent lives have been lost and scores have sustained serious injuries.

In a statement issued here Thursday, she said the shrines of saints

were the places from where message of love and peace emanated and those who executed this dastardly act at the mausoleum could not be Muslims.

The minister said the elements responsible for shedding blood

of innocent people in Balochistan were enemies of Pakistan, who were hell-bent to obstruct economic progress of the country.

She said such attacks would not succeed in shaking the

determination and resolve of masses who would continue to fight the terrorists with everlasting unity and solidarity.

The minister said the present government and valiant personnel of the

security forces were writing a new history with regards to ensuring stability in Pakistan, for which the entire nation saluted them.

Marriyum expressed heart-felt sympathy with the affected families and

prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.