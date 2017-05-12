Marriyum strongly condemns terrorist attack on Haideri’s caravan

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday

strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the caravan of Deputy

Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri at Mastung,

which reportedly claimed 25 innocent lives and caused injuries to

scores of people including the Maulana.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that she

was extremely saddened by the loss of innocent human lives

and injuries sustained by scores of people in an act of

ultimate bestiality by the heretics.

Marriyum said that such heinous enactments could not dent

the resolve and determination of the people of Pakistan who had

exhibited an exemplary spirit of sacrifice to eliminate the

scourge of terrorism.

The minister said that the valiant armed forces and the

law enforcing agencies of Pakistan would not relent until all

the terrorists were eliminated and the perpetrators of such cruel

acts were made to face their consequences.

She expressed her heart-felt condolences with the families of

the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah to give exalted places to

them in the paradise. Marriyum also expressed her sympathy with

the families of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.