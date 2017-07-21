Marriyum strongly condemns misbehavior with media at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb
on Friday strongly condemned the incident of misbehavior with
journalists at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
In a statement the minister said that Interior Minister
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and
sought report from FIA high ups.
She said that the present democratic government fully
believes in freedom of expression and considers any attack on media
as an attack on itself.
She said that not only women journalists but all working
women were respectable citizens and their honour and dignity
should be protected.
