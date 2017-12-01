Marriyum severely condemns terrorist attack at Directorate of Agriculture Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):Minister of State of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely condemned the terrorist attack at the Directorate of Agriculture Peshawar.

The minister, in a statement issued here Friday, said that by targeting students the terrorists wanted to terrorize

the younger generation but they should know that they would not be allowed to succeed in their heinous designs.

She said that the whole nation stood united and determined to uproot the scourge of terrorism from the country.

The MOS paid tribute to the armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies, who exhibited exemplary

courage in eliminating the attackers and rescuing the hostages.

Marriyum expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives, extended sympathies to the affected families, and prayed for the exaltation of the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured.