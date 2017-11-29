Marriyum severely condemns firing incident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Federal Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely condemned the firing incident in Sector I-8 Islamabad saying that those who attacked the worship places could not be the followers of the great religion of Islam.

In a statement issued here Wednesday she said that the enemies of the country would not succeed in igniting the fire of sectarianism and all their heinous conspiracies would be thwarted through national solidarity and the power of unity among Muslims.

The minister said that the entire nation was determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country. She prayed for the exaltation of the martyrs and speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the attack.