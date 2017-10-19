Marriyum refutes the notion of Sharif family avoiding courts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside the accountability court on the eve of appearance of Captain Safdar here Thursday strongly refuted the notion that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the members of his family were trying to avoid the courts.

She said that Nawaz Sharif and his family members had been appearing in the courts without any inhibitions. She pointed out that they had appeared before the SC, JIT, the accountability court and wherever required by the law and the constitution.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts because the people elected him with their votes and he wanted to tell them that their leader had done no wrong, or corruption of a single penny.

Responding to a question about Hasan and Hussain she asserted that the laws that applied to millions of Pakistani also applied to them and there could not be different laws for different people.