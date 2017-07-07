Marriyum questions as why Jassim’s statement not recorded by JIT

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage has said that the JIT should have

first of all recorded the statement of Hamad Bin Jassim which was

very crucial in regards to Panama investigations. In a statement

issued here Friday she questioned as to why it was not done?

The minister observed that if the JIT really intended to

record his statement it could have done so by going anywhere in the

world but if there were any sinister motives behind it, they would

resort to intimidation and threats as well as make excuses but would

not go to Qatar, because after his statement the case against the

Sharif family would come to an end. That was why excuses were being

preferred, she added.

Marriyum said that if the statement of a national criminal

and violator of law and the constitution like Musharraf could be

recorded at his residence then why couldn’t the JIT do it in case of

Hamad Bin Jassim?