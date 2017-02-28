Marriyum pays tribute to Edhi on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday

paid tribute to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his birth anniversary.

In a statement, the minister said, “Today we celebrate,

posthumously, Edhi’s birthday. A modern day saint, Allah’s blessing

to the indigent and suffering and an example of true humanity to the

world. May he be blessed with the highest place in heaven.”