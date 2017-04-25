Marriyum inaugurates China Culture Centre at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday the China Cultural Centre was one of the dividends of China-Pakistan exemplary friendship.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the centre here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), she said launch of the centre was reflective of the intensity of the deep-rooted friendship between the two neighbourly countries. The friendship between the two countries had been termed deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and higher than the mountains, she added.

Marriyum said the students from various educational institutions would visit this centre and learn about the cultural diversity of the two countries.

The minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only help to enhance trade and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China, but also link 65 countries of the world.

She said the CPEC was a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the people of the entire region, which would surely result in its integration. She said that the world had acknowledged it as a game changing economic initiative.

The minister called for holding a workshop for the media persons regarding the functions and activities of the cultural centre.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, in his address, said Pakistan and China were good neighbours, good partners, good friends and good brothers.

Later the minister also witnessed the performance of a Chinese cultural troupe.