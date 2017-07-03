Marriyum imposes life ban on poet who ridiculed Pushtun community

PESHAWAR, July 3 ( APP ) Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum

Auranzeb has taken serious notice of a programme aired by PTV in

which a poet ridiculed and stigmatized the Pushtun community, and

has imposed a life time ban on the participation of the concerned

poet in any programme of the official channel.

The minister also directed the Secretary Information, who is also

the Managing Director of PTV to submit a report about the

incident after holding an inquiry against the PTV officials, who were responsible for the regrettable episode.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting,

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera also took notice of the controversial

poetic programme and sought apology from Pashtuns over hurting of their sentiments, because of the stigmatization of their race by the poet

concerned.

The Federal Secretary said PTV, being a national institution

of the country, is following a very strict and impartial

editorial policy, which does not allow stigmatization,

profiling or stereotyping of any individual, caste or community.

He also held out assurance of taking strict action against

PTV officials who were found responsible for airing of

the controversial programme.