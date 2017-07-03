Marriyum imposes life ban on poet who ridiculed Pushtun community

PESHAWAR, July 3 ( APP ) Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum
Auranzeb has taken serious notice of a programme aired by PTV in
which a poet ridiculed and stigmatized the Pushtun community, and
has imposed a life time ban on the participation of the concerned
poet in any programme of the official channel.
The minister also directed the Secretary Information, who is also
the Managing Director of PTV to submit a report about the
incident after holding an inquiry against the PTV officials, who were responsible for the regrettable episode.
Earlier, Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting,
Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera also took notice of the controversial
poetic programme and sought apology from Pashtuns over hurting of their sentiments, because of the stigmatization of their race by the poet
concerned.
The Federal Secretary said PTV, being a national institution
of the country, is following a very strict and impartial
editorial policy, which does not allow stigmatization,
profiling or stereotyping of any individual, caste or community.
He also held out assurance of taking strict action against
PTV officials who were found responsible for airing of
the controversial programme.
