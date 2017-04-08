Marriyum greets newly elected office bearers of RIUJ (Dastoor Group)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday
congratulated newly elected President of the Rawalpindi Islamabad
Union of Journalists (Dastoor Group) Mazhar Iqbal and other office
bearers.
In a message of felicitation, the Minister of State said that
free media is playing pivotal role in creating and shaping public
opinion and strengthening of society.
“Media is sword arm of democracy and acts as watchdog to
protect public interest,” she added.
She said that Government believes in freedom of expression
and would continue to facilitate the growth of independent and
responsible media.
She extended her best wishes to the newly elected body and
prayed for their success in all endeavours to safeguard the
interest of journalist community and uphold independence of media.