Marriyum greets newly elected office bearers of RIUJ (Dastoor Group)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday

congratulated newly elected President of the Rawalpindi Islamabad

Union of Journalists (Dastoor Group) Mazhar Iqbal and other office

bearers.

In a message of felicitation, the Minister of State said that

free media is playing pivotal role in creating and shaping public

opinion and strengthening of society.

“Media is sword arm of democracy and acts as watchdog to

protect public interest,” she added.

She said that Government believes in freedom of expression

and would continue to facilitate the growth of independent and

responsible media.

She extended her best wishes to the newly elected body and

prayed for their success in all endeavours to safeguard the

interest of journalist community and uphold independence of media.