Marriyum greets Hindus on Holi festival

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival.

In a statement, the minister said that Islam teaches to respect the minorities and calls for religious tolerance.

She said that the rights of minorities are protected under the Constitution of Pakistan.

She said that Hindu community in Pakistan has been playing an active role in development, progress and solidarity of the country.

She said the role of Hindu community in various walks of life is praise worthy.

The minister said that the present democratic government believes in protection of minorities’ rights including Hindus and has been taking them along in journey towards progress and prosperity.