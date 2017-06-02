Marriyum for projection of softer and positive image of Pakistan abroad

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Softer and positive aspects of the Pakistani society and the national ethos were needed to be promoted and disseminated across the globe.

This was stated by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while chairing a meeting on 70th years Independence Day celebrations: Overseas component here Friday.

She said that the image of any country emanated from its culture, heritage and tourism, adding that Pakistan was a land of

splendor comprising deserts, mountains, glaciers, sprawling meadows, lush green grasslands and sea. Marriyum said that each region of the country had its own peculiar characteristics.

She emphasized the need to showcase the multicultural mosaic

of the Pakistani society and its geographical diversity at

the international forums to present true picture of Pakistan

to the international fraternity.

The minister said that promoting and building image of Pakistan

was one of the prime responsibilities of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, for which special funds

were allocated by the government. She said that the Ministry

under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif was working hard on the revival of film industry in Pakistan

as the movies and cinemas, due to their extensive social outreach,

were the powerful mediums in regards to promoting cultural landscape of Pakistan within and outside the country.

The meeting reviewed progress regarding preparations for the 70th Independence Day celebrations with special emphasis on its publicity aspect at the global level.

Tariq Azeem, Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada who was present in the meeting, said that the people and places of Pakistan should

be promoted through various publicity materials including

documentaries and short films.

He also sought ministry’s assistance in organizing cultural events in Ottawa for the projection of softer image of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb assured her full support and assistance in this regard and directed the concerned departments for effective coordination and liaison with the Pakistan High Commission in Canada for arranging the transmission of the required publicity material to the mission.

The minister that exhibition of Pakistani cultural heritage at Canada in connection with 70th anniversary would prove to be a landmark event in promoting softer and better image of Pakistan abroad.

Minister of State emphasized the need for engaging

Pakistani community in Canada to make these events a resounding

success. She also directed Pakistan Television Corporation

and Radio Pakistan to use their archives to generate

thematic content besides producing short movies and

documentaries which reflect and promote softer and real image of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Azeem, Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada, DG External Publicity Wing, Ministry of IBNH, DG Internal Publicity Wing, Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department and other senior officials of Ministry of IBNH.