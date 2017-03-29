Marriyum for more pro-active role of APP in projecting soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday urged a more pro-active role by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) in projecting soft and positive image of Pakistan across the world.

Chairing a high-level meeting during her visit to the head office of official news agency here, she said that APP could make a sterling contribution towards presenting a true and soft image of Pakistan to the world by highlighting activities of sports, culture and tourism as well as mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

She said that the national news agency should also come forward and play a role in presenting a counter-narrative against terrorism.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that history presented an irrefutable testimony to the fact that the development projects implemented by the present government during the last three and a half years had never been executed during the last 50 years.

She said that like PTV, APP was an old and important organization

so it should strive to capture more place in the media through creative writings and features.

The minister said APP has its importance and relevance and Ministry of

Information and Broadcasting will play its role to ensure that the

organization continues the important work it has been doing.

The minister said that opening of social media section and launch of Facebook and Twitter services as pilot projects were good initiatives of the organization but there was need to expand the same as the new generation had become digital.

She issued directives for formal launch of APP android application and social media desk.

The minister also appreciated the Video News Service of APP observing that it could be utilized to produce documentaries of development projects.

She asked for up-gradation of the organization and capacity building

of the staff to fulfill the changing dynamics of the profession.

Earlier, Managing Director APP Muhammad Masood Malik briefed the minister about the performance and functions of the APP.

He said APP was a credible organization which was transmitting news to the people in Pakistan and around the world through written content, photos, video footage and social media.

He informed the minister that APP has been providing news services in a number of languages including English, Urdu, Arabic, Saraiki, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi to national newspapers, regional newspapers, television channels, radio channels and to international news agencies

according to news exchange agreements.

He said that APP has an annual budget of Rs 820 million and has bureau offices and stations in big cities and districts in all the provinces. The MD said APP launched video news service project in 2007 and later the service was upgraded. Now APP had modern video cameras and studios and was also covering events live through its DSNG, he added.

Later, the minister visited Central News Desk, Video

News Service, General Reporting and other sections.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director APP Sohail Ali Khan

and senior officials of the organization.