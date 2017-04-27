Marriyum for joint ventures in film, production and broadcast with Poland

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the Polish Ambassador Piotr Opalinski, who called on her here Thursday, said that joint ventures in film, production and broadcast were
indispensable and strong mediums to communicate
values, cultural moorings and stories of friendship between the
people of Poland and Pakistan.
Both sides reiterated their resolve to further
enhance collaboration in the areas mutually beneficial for the
people of both the countries.
The minister said that films had been one of the powerful
medium in reinforcing cultural values and promoting the language
of love, peace and co-existence among the people belonging
to different communities, races and cultures.
She said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with
Poland, both bilaterally and in the context of European Union
and therefore, would like to further expand and deepen them with a
view to build a broad-based, multi-dimensional and
long-term relationship with her.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prudent and
imaginative policies pursued by the present democratic
Government had greatly improved security situation in the country,
which had created an enabling environment not only for economic
growth but also for revival and expansion in the domestic
tourism.
She expressed the hope that the recent spur in the
domestic tourism would serve as catalyst to attract foreign tourism
and in restoring the trust of foreigner travelers to Pakistan
by removing all their apprehensions.
The government was also making strenuous efforts to
project art, cultural diversity and heritage of the country with a
view to promote its softer image, she added.
The minister said that the armed forces and law enforcing
agencies of Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices in the
war against terrorism and broken the back of the terrorists
by dismantling their entire physical infrastructure.
Ambassador Piotr Opalinski emphasized the need for
formal engagements by signing memorandums of understanding in the
field of information and culture and said that culture was one
of the powerful and softer tools, which allowed nations to grow
and survive.
The Minister of State assured her full cooperation
in that connection and also appreciated the ambassador for
being well versed in Pakistani language by saying, “It is heartening
to note your affection and deep embedment in Pakistani
culture and language.”
