Marriyum for joint ventures in film, production and broadcast with Poland

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the Polish Ambassador Piotr Opalinski, who called on her here Thursday, said that joint ventures in film, production and broadcast were

indispensable and strong mediums to communicate

values, cultural moorings and stories of friendship between the

people of Poland and Pakistan.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further

enhance collaboration in the areas mutually beneficial for the

people of both the countries.

The minister said that films had been one of the powerful

medium in reinforcing cultural values and promoting the language

of love, peace and co-existence among the people belonging

to different communities, races and cultures.

She said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with

Poland, both bilaterally and in the context of European Union

and therefore, would like to further expand and deepen them with a

view to build a broad-based, multi-dimensional and

long-term relationship with her.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prudent and

imaginative policies pursued by the present democratic

Government had greatly improved security situation in the country,

which had created an enabling environment not only for economic

growth but also for revival and expansion in the domestic

tourism.

She expressed the hope that the recent spur in the

domestic tourism would serve as catalyst to attract foreign tourism

and in restoring the trust of foreigner travelers to Pakistan

by removing all their apprehensions.

The government was also making strenuous efforts to

project art, cultural diversity and heritage of the country with a

view to promote its softer image, she added.

The minister said that the armed forces and law enforcing

agencies of Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices in the

war against terrorism and broken the back of the terrorists

by dismantling their entire physical infrastructure.

Ambassador Piotr Opalinski emphasized the need for

formal engagements by signing memorandums of understanding in the

field of information and culture and said that culture was one

of the powerful and softer tools, which allowed nations to grow

and survive.

The Minister of State assured her full cooperation

in that connection and also appreciated the ambassador for

being well versed in Pakistani language by saying, “It is heartening

to note your affection and deep embedment in Pakistani

culture and language.”