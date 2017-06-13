Marriyum for enhanced coordination between PEMRA and PBA

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while
chairing a high level meeting here Tuesday stressed the need
for effective and enhanced coordination and consultation between
PEMRA and PBA to settle professional and legal issues.
Expressing her deep concern over extended litigation between
Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) members and Pakistan
Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), she urged both
the organizations to take maximum benefit of the opportunity of
consultation provided in the PEMRA laws to reach an amicable solution of disputes.
The minister of state said that Government believes in freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate the growth of independent
and responsible media in the country.
She said that ministry of IB&NH would play its role in
facilitating the dialogue between the stakeholders of electronic
media.
She appreciated the role of PEMRA in effectively implementing
the PEMRA code of conduct 2015, but reiterated
for more coordination and consultation between PEMRA and PBA.
The minister also noted that electronic media code of
conduct-2015 was formulated after unprecedented
consultations and deliberations by involving and taking all
the stakeholders on board.
She therefore asked both the parties to
display the same enthusiasm to address each other’s concern
within the ambit of law and code of conduct.
The meeting was attended by Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary
I&B, Nasir Jamal, Director General, Internal Publicity Wing,
MOIB, Absar Alam, Chairman PEMRA, Muhammad Saleem,
Principal Information Officer, PID and Mian Amir Mehmood,
Chairman PBA, Shakil Masood, General Secretary PBA, Mir Ibrahim,
member PBA, Duraid Qureshi, member PBA and Shahab Zubari, member
PBA and other senior officials of Ministry of I&B.
