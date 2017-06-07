Marriyum for effective use of digital media to promote Pakistan’s positive image across the globe

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of
State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while
chairing a high level meeting here Wednesday stressed the need
for an effective use of digital media to promote and
project Pakistan’s narrative and image as soft, moderate
and democratic country at the global level.
In this regard she directed all the attached departments of
Ministry of IB&NH to work in a more integrated and cohesive manner
to make the best use of social media, which is one of
the greatest technological advancement of the recent age.
Minister of State said that restructuring and overhauling
of social media wings of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting
and National Heritage was imperative to align them with pace,
precision and trends of modern day digital media.
She asked the concerned officials to chalk out a detailed plan and a
robust strategy for training of officials of the ministry and
their exposure to new social media trends as they had
successfully replaced the old paradigm of communication.
She said that social media from blogging to tweeting and
posting of videos on Facebook and other mediums has indeed
opened new, faster and cheaper avenues of communication to
promote a particular thought, or a narrative by engaging greater
number of people with more time at your disposal and costing
less money.
The minister said that it was also an easier task to
locate the targeted audience through social media tools
like various interest focused face book groups and twitter
searches etc.
Marriyum Aurangzeb directed all the relevant
departments to establish an effective liaison and close
coordination to streamline and centralize the process of
content generation to highlight the steps taken by the
present democratic government for the welfare of the people
and spotlighting softer image of the country.
The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH,Director
General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Director
General, External Publicity Wing, Director General,
Internal Publicity Wing, Principal Information Officer,
Press Information Department, Managing Director, APP,
Director General, Pakistan National Council of Arts, Director
General, Cyber Wing and other senior officials of Ministry of IB&NH.