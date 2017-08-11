Marriyum felicitates Pakistani film director for winning top award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH), Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday felicitated

Pakistani film director Jamshed Mehmood Raza, popularly known as Jami for winning a

top award at the Locarno film festival.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the award was a

befitting recognition of his talent as a film maker at the international level.

She said that the selection of Mehnaz Alvi along with Jami was a great

honour for Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan had a tremendous talent in all spheres

of life including film making, waiting for the opportunities to express themselves.

The minister said that the democratic government was pursuing a policy

for revival and promotion of the film industry in the country and under the framework of

Films, Production and Broadcasting policy, which was in the offing, talented youth and

individuals would be provided professional training besides encouraging them to produce

quality films.

She said that films were a very powerful medium for promoting positive

thinking and healthy trends in the society.