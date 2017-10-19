Marriyum felicitates Hindu community on festive occasion of Divali

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a message issued here Thursday

felicitated Hindu community in Pakistan on the festive occasion of Devali. She said that Devali was a festival of lights which conveyed the message that all of us had to spread the light of peace through our thought process and conduct.

The minister said that all the minorities in Pakistan including Hindus enjoyed equal rights as enshrined in the constitution and were playing a sterling role in the development of the country. She said that all Pakistanis including the minorities had to work collectively to make Pakistan prosperous and invincible.