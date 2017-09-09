Marriyum expresses concern over ailment of TV artist Iftikhar Kaiser, promises all possible help

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (APP): Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday expressed deep concern over the ailment of renowned TV artist, Iftikhar Qaiser, who has given memorable performances in the Hindko, Pushto and Urdu dramas.

The minister said that Iftikhar Qaiser was an eminent artist and a great asset of the country, therefore, the federal government would extend all possible help for his treatment.

She advised the concerned officials of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting to inquire about his welfare and keep her posted about his medical condition.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of Iftikhar Qaiser.