Marriyum eulogises role of media in strengthening democracy, fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI Sept 13 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the media workers convention at the Rawalpindi Press Club

Wednesday said that media had played a sterling role in defending

and strengthening democracy and fight against terrorism, like

the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

The minister said that the PML (N) government which

stood for safeguarding the rights of media could never think

of putting curbs on it adding that those who were responsible

for drafting the anti-media bill would be accorded due

punishment. Marriyum asserted that welfare and protection of the

media and journalists was part of the PML (N) manifesto. She said

that the media workers must get their rights in conformity with

the law.

The minister said that with a view to promote welfare of

the journalist and ensuring safe working environment for them

the federal government was contemplating to promulgate

Journalist Welfare and Protection Bill, which was in the last

stages of preparation. She said besides the working

journalists the government was also striving to protect the

rights of other media workers.

Marriyum said that for the capacity building

of the journalists, the government was also planning to

commence training courses for them at the Information Service

Academy. She said that wage board award was the right of the

media workers and journalists and the former information

minister Pervez Rasheed who had worked hard for it wanted to

announce it himself. She assured the media workers that they

would surely get their right in the near future.

The minister observed that the country could not

tread the path of development and progress unless there was respect for

the vote and mandate of the people. She said that Pakistan

had made appreciable economic progress during the last four years

and the entire world was endorsing and acknowledging the

turn-around in its economy. She said that the revival of

international games in Pakistan was a testimony to the fact that it

was a peaceful country.

Dilating on the role of the media in the society,

the minister said that it was their professional and ethical

obligation to ensure truthful reporting of the events

and government policies. She said that while criticizing the government

it was also incumbent upon the journalists to disseminate

information about the development work done by it as it was connected

to their fundamental rights.

The minister admired the unrivaled dedication and

commitment of the Punjab chief minister for the uplift of the province

and ensuring better services to the people.

She said that she was proud to see the development done

in Rawalpindi including the metro bus and a number of

over-head bridges, which had changed the architectural profile of

the city and she justifiably believed that the development

done in Rawalpindi was almost unrivaled in the entire province.