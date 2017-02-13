Marriyum discuss financial matters with Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD FEB 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday called on the Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed with him the financial matters pertaining to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the press statement issued by the Ministry they also had exchange of views on media related matters.

The Finance Minister said that a vibrant media was always vital for growth of democratic norms in the country, adding the government would always do its best to facilitate working of print and electronic media.

The Finance Minister, while referring to his recent meeting with senior

representatives of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association, said that all their genuine issues would be addressed.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were also present in the meeting.