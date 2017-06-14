Marriyum congratulates Pak cricket team for victory against England

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has congratulated national cricket team over the marvelous victory

against hosts England in the semi final of the Champions Trophy.

In a statement, the minister said that Pakistani squad has remarkably proved its mettle by defeating top ranked South Africa, Sri Lanka and now favorites England.

She hoped that the team will play with the same spirit and continue the winning streak in the final and present an Eid gift to the nation.