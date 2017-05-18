Marriyum congratulates CPNE Office bearers: Reiterates support for freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD May 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while congratulating Zia Shahid and Ejazul Haq on being elected President and Secretary respectively of CPNE said that the government firmly believed in the fundamental and constitutional right of freedom of expression as it was indispensable for a free and democratic society.

In a statement issued here Thursday the minister said that democracy and independence of media were sine quo non for each other. She said that the journalist community had played a sterling role in strengthening democracy and democratic norms. Marriyum said that the government would work with an unswerving commitment to promote the media industry.

The minister said that the government was aware of and acknowledged the key role of CPNE in the professional domain of the media and would strive to provide an appropriate platform for its professional advancement.

She hoped that the newly elected office bearers of CPNE would continue to play their role for strengthening democracy and setting high journalistic values in the country. The minister expressed her good wishes for the success of the newly elected office bearers of the CPNE.