Marriyum condemns murder of senior journalist in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday strongly condemned the murder of a senior journalist Haroon Khan in Swabi. In a statement issued here Friday she expressed her heart-felt sympathies and condolence for the bereaved family and prayed for elevation of the ranks of the departed soul.

She urged the KPK government to arrest the culprits immediately and arraign them before the court for justice. The minister said journalism and democracy were sine quo non for each other and the government was taking appropriate measures for the safety and security of the journalists with a view to create a congenial working environment for them.