Marriyum condemns attack on media workers in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday strongly condemned an attack on media workers and DSNG vans in Faisalabad.

The minister, in a statement here, said the democratic government believed in freedom of expression and would never tolerate such attacks which undermined independence of media.

She said the government was making all-out efforts to create a secure and enabling environment for the media persons so that they could perform their responsiblities in accordance with professional ethos.

The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately took notice of the incident and directed the Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad to present its report.

Those, who had taken law in their hands, would be punished as per law as such attacks on the media could not be accepted, she added.

Marriyum said she herself was monitoring the situation and the report of inquiry into the incident would be shared with the media.