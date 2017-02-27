Marriyum censures Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Imran Khan should not act as the Bal Thackeray of Pakistan and should reflect on the best interest of Pakistan prior to giving his statements, rather than feeding his own personal political agenda.

Talking to various news channels, she said the decision to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Pakistan has been taken with much deliberation and in consultation with all relevant authorities.

Responding to the statements of Imran Khan, she said instead of being dismissive of Punjab government and PSL as a tournament he should have been more forthcoming with resources and support from KPK.

Through his carelessness and self interest, he has yet again disappointed the nation and strengthened our enemies and he should retract his statement, she added.

She said the whole of the nation is celebrating the decision and showing great courage and resilience.

She added that Bilawal Bhutto should channel the patriotic leadership of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto rather than trying to use the politics of influencing and pressurising the Supreme Court through his statements.

She further stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is an honourable institution committed to dispensing its verdict based on principles of jurisprudence and rule of law not adolescent political rhetoric.

She concluded by saying the decision of hosting the PSL final in Lahore is the manifestation of the successful operations conducted against the terrorists.